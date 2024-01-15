News & Insights

US Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital -Pentagon

January 15, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital on Monday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin, who had been hospitalized since Jan. 1 due to complications after prostate cancer treatment, will perform his duties remotely before returning full-time to the Pentagon.

