WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not offered his resignation and has no plans to do so, the Pentagon's top spokesperson said on Monday, as questions rise over the failure to disclose his hospitalization for days.

