US debt ceiling uncertainty to weigh on bonds, stocks - PIMCO

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - While a last-minute resolution on the U.S. debt ceiling is expected, the yields of some short-term government bonds could keep moving higher ahead of an agreement, and the uncertainty is likely to weigh on stocks too, U.S. bond giant PIMCO said.

Weaker-than-expected tax collections this year have pulled forward the so-called X-date - when the government would exhaust its cash and borrowing capacity - with many now expecting the deadline could be as soon as June.

The political standoff has been heating up in recent days.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate showed no sign of moving to avoid a crisis, with Republicans rejecting calls to raise the $31.4 trillion limit without conditions and Democrats dismissing the idea of talks.

Bond manager PIMCO said it expected the Treasury's cash buffers to run dangerously low ahead of June 15, which is when quarterly corporate tax payments are due.

"As a result, we expect the Treasury will provide additional guidance soon ... this could also pull forward the acute phase of the political volatility, which is important for markets," it said in a note authored by Libby Cantrill, head of public policy, Jerome Schneider, a portfolio manager, and Tiffany Wilding, an economist.

Money markets are showing signs of anxiety around the risk of a U.S. debt default, with investors paying a premium to hold Treasury bills due ahead of the expected deadline, and yields of bills maturing between mid-June and August rising rapidly.

"Should investors become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a default, we would expect these yields to move much higher, perhaps 100+ basis points higher in yield," said PIMCO, also noting how repurchase agreements to invest cash have become more attractive, as investors want to avoid X date risks.

Stock markets could be impacted too. In previous debt crises, the average peak-to-trough performance of the S&P 500 .SPX in the month before a resolution has been about −6.5%, PIMCO said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Christina Fincher)

