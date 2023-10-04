US deals help keep law firms busy amid global M&A lull

By David Thomas and Sara Merken

Oct 4(Reuters) - With worldwide mergers and acquisitions mired in their worst slump in a decade, U.S. dealmaking has emerged as a bright point for law firms that advise on corporate transactions, the London Stock Exchange Group said in its rankings of M&A legal advisers released on Wednesday.

U.S. dealmaking accounted for a greater share of overall worldwide M&A during the first nine of months of 2023 than last year, rising from 42% to 44%, LSEG said.

The total value of global announced M&A deals in the first three quarters of 2023 was $2 trillion, a 27% drop compared to the same period last year, according to LSEG. This year marked the slowest nine-month dealmaking period since 2013.

Kirkland & Ellis took the top spot in LSEG's principal adviser ranking by value of global announced deals through the third quarter, moving up from a third-place ranking for the same period last year. The Chicago-founded firm worked on about $265 billion worth of deals.

Kirkland was also LSEG's top-ranked legal adviser by value for deals with any U.S. involvement and deals targeting U.S. companies.

"We try to find that sweet spot of doing the most significant deals and doing them in volume," Kirkland partner Daniel Wolf said.

Goodwin Procter retained its position as top principal adviser on the most number of global announced deals. The Boston-founded firm worked on 636 deals worth about $106 billion during the first three quarters of the year.

Goodwin also worked on the most deals with any U.S. involvement, according to LSEG. However, Goodwin was edged out by Cooley, a Silicon Valley-founded law firm with a large tech clientele for work on deals targeting U.S. companies. Kirkland was ranked third by both metrics.

Although overall deal activity increased by 16% between the second and third quarters of 2023, this past quarter was the slowest third quarter for worldwide dealmaking since 2012, LSEG said.

"There are a lot of things happening in the market that are turning people off of doing M&A," said Melissa Sawyer, who leads the practice at Sullivan & Cromwell.

"You're seeing a lot of antitrust scrutiny, you're seeing a lot of difficulties particularly for [private equity] sponsors and putting together their financing packages, but those variables aren't shutting off the valve completely," Sawyer said.

She said her firm has remained busy advising "a lot of big strategics that have the balance sheet to be opportunistic." LSEG ranked Sullivan & Cromwell No. 1 adviser for global announced deals by value for the first three quarters of the year among firms that advised any party in a transaction.

Kirkland's Wolf said he was upbeat about the M&A outlook, calling 2023’s numbers "pretty impressive" from a historical perspective.

"The sky is not falling here," Wolf said.

In recent months some U.S. law firms have hired partners who specialize in energy and infrastructure transactions in an effort to capitalize on activity spurred by the Biden administration's energy investment and infrastructure legislation.

There have been more than 270 new clean energy projects announced since the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, with investments totaling some $132 billion, according to a Bank of America analyst report.

"Anytime the government uses its resources to energize a particular sector, particularly with capital, the market is going to chase that capital," Wolf said.

