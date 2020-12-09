US Cybersecurity Firm FireEye Hacked

(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity giant FireEye said that it had been hacked, which the company says is likely a state-sponsored attack. The hacking tools used to test the defenses of its clients has been stolen in the attack.

"Based on my 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, I've concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities. This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years. The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye. They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus. They operated clandestinely, using methods that counter security tools and forensic examination. They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past," CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement.

The company said it is investigating in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other key partners, including Microsoft.

The company said the attackers targeted and accessed certain Red Team assessment tools that it uses to test customers' security.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the FireEye hack appears to have been carried out by Russian intelligence agencies.

"We hope that by sharing the details of our investigation, the entire community will be better equipped to fight and defeat cyber attacks," Mandia added.

