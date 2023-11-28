News & Insights

US Cyber Monday sales hit record $12.4 billion on big discounts - report

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

November 28, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia and Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Deep discounts on everything from beauty products and toys to electronics have enticed shoppers in the U.S. to open up their wallets for Christmas purchases and ring in a record $12.4 billion in Cyber Monday sales online, data from Adobe Analytics showed on Tuesday.

Online consumer spending jumped 9.6% on Monday from the $11.3 billion seen last year, outstripping Adobe's initial expectations for a 6.1% rise to $12 billion.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

