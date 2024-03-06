News & Insights

US crude stocks rise more than forecast as refining ramps up- EIA

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

March 06, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by Shariq Khan for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week rose less than expected as refining rates picked up sharply, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose for a sixth week in a row, building by 1.4 million barrels to 448.5 million barrels in the week ended March 1, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 594,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI jumped by 3.4 percentage points to 84.9% of total capacity, data showed.

Oil benchmarks rose after the data, with Brent futures LCOc1 trading at $83.70 a barrel, up by $1.66 or 2%, by 10:44 a.m. ET (1544 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose $2.09, or 2.7%, to $80.24 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline futures RBc1 rose 1.7% and ultra-low sulfur diesel futures HOc1 rose 2.6%.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 239.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 117 million barrels, versus expectations for a 665,000 barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 701,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 928,000 bpd, the EIA said.

