US crude stocks rise more than expected, fuel inventories fall - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose on the back of a sharp drop in oil exports, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 159,000 barrels in the week to Aug 4, EIA said.

U.S. crude oil exports fell by 2.9 million barrels per day last week, the steepest fall on record, to 2.36 million barrels per day, according to the data. Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.94 million barrels per day, EIA said.

The market is going to expect crude exports to go up because of the U.S. crude futures and Brent spread, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

The spread between prices of U.S. West Texas intermediate futures and Brent WTCLc1-LCOc1 narrowed to trade at minus $3.74 on Wednesday. A narrower spread makes U.S. crude less attractive to foreign buyers.

Both benchmarks traded slightly higher after the EIA data. Brent futures LCOc1 rose $1.15 to $87.31 at 10:55 a.m. ET (1456 GMT), after briefly touching its highest since January, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose $1.20 $84.10, after gaining to its most since November. O/R

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 62,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.1 percentage points in the week to 93.8%.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 216.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll to be near flat.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 115.4 million barrels, versus expectations to be near flat as well, the EIA data showed.

"Overall the draws in refined products continue to be bullish for the oil market," said Andrew Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

