US crude stocks rise more than expected, fuel inventories fall - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 159,000 barrels in the week to Aug 4, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 62,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 216.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll to be near flat.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 115.4 million barrels, versus expectations to be near flat as well, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.94 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

