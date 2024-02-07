News & Insights

US Markets

US crude stocks rise, gasoline and distillate inventories fall - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

February 07, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5.5 million barrels to 427.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 2, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 33,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Oil prices rose immediately following the data despite the crude stockpile build.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 9,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 251 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 140,000-barrel build.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 127.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.