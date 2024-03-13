US crude stocks post surprise drop as refiners ramp up processing

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 220,000 barrels in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 390,000 barrels per day in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 5.7 million barrels in the week to 234.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 888,000 barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 150,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 241,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

