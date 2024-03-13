News & Insights

Oil

US crude stocks post surprise drop as refiners ramp up processing

Credit: REUTERS/Dronebase Dronebase

March 13, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 220,000 barrels in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 390,000 barrels per day in the week ended March 8, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 5.7 million barrels in the week to 234.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 888,000 barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 150,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 241,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.