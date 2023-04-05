US crude stocks in SPR fall to lowest since Nov 1983 - EIA

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to the lowest since November 1983, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Crude stocks in the SPR fell to 371.2 million barrels in the week to March 31, the data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

