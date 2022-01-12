US crude stocks fall to lowest since Oct 2018 -EIA

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week to the lowest since October 2018, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Crude stocks fell to 413.3 million barrels, the data showed. Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline product supplied fell to 7.9 million barrels per day, the lowest since February 2021.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

