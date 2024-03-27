News & Insights

US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rise, distillate inventories fall - EIA

March 27, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending March 22, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels to 448.2 million barrels in the week ended March22, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended March22, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 147,000 barrels per day in the week ended March22, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 232.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 117.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.12 million barrels per day, EIA said.

