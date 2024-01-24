US crude stocks and distillate stocks fall, gasoline stocks rise- EIA

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose in the week ending January 19, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels to 420.7 million barrels in the week ended January19, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a a 2.1 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2 million barrels in the week ended January19, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels per day in the week ended January 19, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 7.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week to 253 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel build.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 133.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.24 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

