News & Insights

Oil

US crude stockpiles surge, fuel stocks fall - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

October 12, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 10.2 million barrels in the last week to 424.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 319,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 6, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 399,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 225.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 800,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 117 million barrels, versus expectations for an 800,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2 million bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilEnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.