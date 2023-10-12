US crude stockpiles surge, fuel stocks fall - EIA

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 10.2 million barrels in the last week to 424.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 319,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 6, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 399,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 225.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 800,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 117 million barrels, versus expectations for an 800,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2 million bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

