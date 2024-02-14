US crude stockpiles rise, products draw down as refining drops - EIA

Adds with price reaction, details

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week while gasoline and distillate inventories fell as refinery runs dropped to their lowest since December 2022, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 12.0 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 9, the EIA said, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.6 million-barrel build.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures USOICC=ECI rose by 710,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Oil prices turned negative after the data. Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.28 a barrel by 10:42 a.m. ET (1542 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 were down 59 cents, or 0.8%, at $77.28 a barrel.

Refiner net crude oil input fell last week to the lowest since December 2022, with refinery crude runs USOICR=ECIdropping by 298,000 barrels per day to 14.54 million bpd. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECIdecreased by 1.8 percentage points to 80.6% of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.7 million barrels to 247.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to 125.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.2 million bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.