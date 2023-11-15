US crude stockpiles rise, fuel draws down last week - EIA

By Laura Sanicola

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles jumped last week, while gasoline inventories posted a surprise draw as refineries picked up runs amid seasonally strong demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The EIA resumed publishing weekly data after a two week hiatus to complete a planned systems upgrade.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.6 million barrels in week to Nov. 10 to 421.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.

Refiners, who had been slow to emerge from fall maintenance, began ramping up slowly amid stronger demand for products.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 164,000 barrels per day last week, while utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage point to 86.1% of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECIfell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said, a surprise draw that countered analysts' expectations for a 600,000-barrel rise.

"To the extent that this gasoline demand persists, we would expect refiners to ramp up a bit," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 111.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Oil futures pared some losses immediately after the data. U.S. crude futures CLc1 last traded at $71.55 per barrel, while Brent crude futures LCOc1 traded around $82 a barrel.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week while U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 385,000 bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

