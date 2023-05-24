US crude stockpiles post massive surprise drawdown -EIA

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell unexpectedly last week, while gasoline stockpiles rose more than forecast, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 12.5 million barrels in the week to May 19 to 455.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 800,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 79,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.3 percentage point in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 216.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 600,000 barrels to 105.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel rise, EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.25 million bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

