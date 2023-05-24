News & Insights

US Markets

US crude stockpiles post massive surprise drawdown -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

May 24, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell unexpectedly last week, while gasoline stockpiles rose more than forecast, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 12.5 million barrels in the week to May 19 to 455.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 800,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 79,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.3 percentage point in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 216.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 600,000 barrels to 105.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel rise, EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.25 million bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.