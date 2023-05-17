US crude stockpiles post large surprise build - EIA

HOUSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5 million barrels in the last week to 467.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 12, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 245,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 218.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 100,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 127,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

