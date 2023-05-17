News & Insights

Oil

US crude stockpiles post large surprise build - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

May 17, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5 million barrels in the last week to 467.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 12, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 245,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 218.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 100,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 127,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.