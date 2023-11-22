US crude stockpiles jump, distillates draw down to 18-mth low - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose last weekon higher imports, while distillate inventories fell to their lowest since May 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 17 to 448.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Net crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 259,000 barrels per day, the data showed.

Oil prices were little changed immediately following the data. Brent crude futures LCOc1 last traded down 4.4% at $78.84 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) traded 4.5% lower at $74.26 a barrel. O/R

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI USOICC=ECI rose by 858,000 barrels last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 105,000 bpd, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage point to 87% of total capacity in the week, the EIA said.

"We're in the heart of shoulder season," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "Refinery utilization is going to be higher in the coming weeks."

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.02 million barrels to 105.6 million barrels, the lowest since May 2022, the EIA data showed. Analysts had expected a 761,000-barrel drop.

East Coast distillates stocks fell to their lowest since October 2022.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 749,000 barrels to 216.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 150,000-barrel drop.​

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

