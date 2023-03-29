Oil

US crude stockpiles draw down unexpectedly last week - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 29, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week while gasoline inventories also drew down and distillates stocks rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 437,000 barrels per day in the last week, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.7 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 226.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.3 million barrels in the week to 116.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 499,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 208 3362; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.