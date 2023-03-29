US crude stockpiles draw down unexpectedly last week - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week while gasoline inventories also drew down and distillates stocks rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 437,000 barrels per day in the last week, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.7 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 226.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.3 million barrels in the week to 116.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 499,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by Marguerita Choy)

