US crude production to touch a record in 2024 -EIA

HOUSTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production will rise to a record 13.21 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected that crude production will rise by 290,000 million bpd this year, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 180,000 bpd.

In 2023, output climbed by 1.01 million bpd to 12.92 million bpd. The previous record was 12.31 million barrels per day in 2019 before COVID-19 cut production.

The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise by 200,000 to 20.4 million bpd in 2024. That compares with a prior expectation for rise a rise of 300,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

