US crude production likely to reach over 12 mln bpd -Occidental CEO

Contributor
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. crude oil production will likely get to over 12 million barrels per day into next year, said Vicki Hollub, chief executive of Occidental Petroleum.

U.S. production will not likely reach its previous peak of about 13 million bpd, Hollub said at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston.

