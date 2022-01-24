US crude production likely to reach over 12 mln bpd -Occidental CEO

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production will likely get to over 12 million barrels per day into next year, said Vicki Hollub, chief executive of Occidental Petroleum OXY.N.

U.S. production will not likely reach its previous peak of about 13 million bpd, Hollub said at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

