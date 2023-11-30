US crude production in September rose to monthly record - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production in September rose to a new monthly record of 13.24 million barrels per day, helped by a large increase in North Dakota, home to the Bakken shale, Energy Information Administration data showed on Thursday.

Crude output rose by 1.7%, the largest increase since March, the data showed. In North Dakota, the third top oil-producing U.S. state, crude production rose by 6.5% to 1.3 million bpd in September, the highest since March 2020.

Crude output in the Bakken shale has ramped up more than expected this year, said Francisco Blanch, Head of Global Commodities & Derivatives Research for BofA.

"I've been surprised by areas such as the Bakken coming back so strong," Blanch said in a call to discuss the bank's energy outlook. "The growth has not just been a Permian story. We're seeing many shale basins that were flattish experiencing a revival."

In Texas, crude production fell by 0.1% to 5.57 million bpd, the lowest since July and the first time production in the state has fallen since April, the EIA said. Output in New Mexico rose by 1.1% to 1.82 million bpd, the highest since April.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased about 0.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 116.3 bcfd in September from a record 116.4 bcfd in August, according to EIA's monthly 914 production report.

That was the first monthly decline since June.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in September rose 1.0% in Texas to a new record of 34.8 bcfd, but fell 1.7% in Pennsylvania to 20.6 bcfd.

That topped the prior all-time high of 34.4 bcfd in Texas in August and compares with a record 21.9 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, Shariq Khan and Scott Disavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

