US crude production in September rose to monthly record - EIA

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production in September rose 1.7% to a new monthly record of 13.24 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude production in Texas fell by 0.1% to 5.57 million bpd, the lowest since July and the first time production in the state has fallen since April, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

