Oil

US crude output rose in January to highest since March 2020 - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 31, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil rose in January to 12.46 million barrels per day, the highest since March 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 19.54 million bpd, highest since November 2022, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in January to 8.28 mln bpd, lowest in a year.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.