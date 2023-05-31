News & Insights

US crude output rises in March to highest since March 2020 - EIA

May 31, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil rose in March to 12.696 million barrels per day, the highest since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began to decimate global energy demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 20.449 million bpd, the highest since November 2022, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose in March to 9.007 mln bpd, the highest since August 2022.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

