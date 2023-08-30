US crude oil stocks fall more than expected - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil inventories USOILC=ECI drew by 10.6 million barrels last week, more than expected, on the back of robust exports and sturdy demand from refineries, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI dropped by 10.6 million barrels to 422.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Aug 25, EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 586,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

"Imports were down, and exports up as the Brent/WTI spread is starting to drift out towards minus $5," said Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger.

The spread determines the economics of shipping and a wider discount makes crude oil more attractive to foreign buyers.

Crude futures spiked briefly on the data, but gave up the gains later. Brent crude LCOc1 was 9 cents or 0.1% higher at $85.54 a barrel at 11:11 a.m. ET (3:11 p.m. GMT), while U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 16 cents or 0.2% to $81.32.

While inputs to refineries remained high, refiners were starting to slow down ahead of the end of summer and into the Labor Day weekend as the driving season is set to come to an end, Yawger added.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 173,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.2 percentage points in the week to 93.3%.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 217.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

