US crude oil production hits a record high - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production climbed to a record 13.2 million barrels per day, government data showed on Thursday, topping the previous peak set in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic decimated global oil demand.

Oil output in the U.S. has recovered slowly over the last three years as producers preferred to return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks rather than spend on increasing production.

Record U.S. oil output comes as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend combined voluntary supply cuts above OPEC+ curbs of 1.3 million bpd to the end of the year.

U.S. oil production rose 300,000 bpd to 13.2 million bpd in the week to Oct. 6, the highest for any week since March 2020, when output was at 13.1 million bpd.

In the months following March 2020, output sank to as low as 9.7 million bpd, as producers reduced production to match a sharp decline in demand. At one point, inventories were so full that crude prices went negative. Government-imposed mobility restrictions cut fuel demand by up to 20%.

Since then, the oil industry has contended with labor shortages and higher inflation, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which upended the market and reshuffled crude flows around the world.

Shortly after the invasion, oil futures CLc1 reached around $130 per barrel, their highest in over a decade, prompting U.S. President Joe Biden to put pressure on oil companies to increase supply.

Biden authorized record withdrawals from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, leaving it at 346.8 million barrels in July, its lowest level since 1983.

The SPR has since gradually increased, last totaling 351.3 million barrels.

Production in some regions of the U.S. has been quicker to recover. Output in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. oilfield, hit a record 5.83 million bpd in June.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, additional reporting by Laura Sanicola and Arathy Somasekhar Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.