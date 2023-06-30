US crude oil output declined in April as demand slowed down - EIA

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil fell in April to 12.615 million barrels per day, compared with a revised estimate of 12.717 million bpd in March, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - fell slightly to 20.446 million bpd, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell to 8.996 million bpd in April, compared with 9.007 million bpd in March.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Stephanie Kelly in New York)

