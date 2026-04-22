U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase But Gasoline Inventories Slump

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the week ended April 17th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 1.9 million barrels last week after slipping by 0.9 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to dip by 1.2 million barrels.

At 465.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories tumbled by 4.6 million barrel last week and are 0.5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

The EIA said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also fell by 3.4 million barrels last week and are about 8 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

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