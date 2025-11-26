Commodities

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rebound In Week Ended 11/21

November 26, 2025 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing a rebound by U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended November 21st.

The repot said crude oil inventories increased by 2.8 million barrels last week after slumping by 3.4 million barrels in the previous week.

At 426.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The EIA said gasoline inventories also climbed by 2.5 million barrels last week but remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.1 million barrels last week but remain about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

