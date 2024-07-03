Commodities

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Plunge Much More Than Expected

July 03, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing a much steeper than expected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended June 28th.

The report said crude oil inventories plunged by 12.2 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.6 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.2 million barrels.

At 448.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The EIA said gasoline inventories also decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also fell by 1.5 million barrels last week and are about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Don't get caught off guard. Track key Economic Events with RTTNews Economic Trading Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.