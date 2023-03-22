US crude inventories rise unexpectedly, fuel stocks fall - EIA

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 481.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.1 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 22,000 barrels per day (bpd) and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage point in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 6.4 million barrels to 229.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 116.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 51,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

