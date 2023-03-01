US crude inventories rise, gasoline stocks fall - EIA

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles rose while gasoline inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 307,000 barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.1 percentage point in the week while refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 31,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 900,000 barrels in the week to 239.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 122.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.15 million bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

