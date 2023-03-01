US Markets

US crude inventories rise, gasoline stocks fall - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Anna Driver

March 01, 2023 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles rose while gasoline inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 307,000 barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.1 percentage point in the week while refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 31,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 900,000 barrels in the week to 239.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 122.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.15 million bpd, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.