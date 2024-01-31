US crude inventories rise, distillate stocks fall on cold weather - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries recovered from freezing weather, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 420.7 million barrels in the week ended January 26, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 217,000-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Oil prices were little changed after EIA data. U.S. crude was down 1.9%, or $1.46, at $76.36 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. ET, while Brent traded down 97 cents or 1.2% at $81.90 per barrel.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 253 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 133.3 million barrels, as the cold weather boosted heating demand. That compared with expectations for a 0.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 428,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 2.6 percentage points in the week.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 565,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

