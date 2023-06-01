US crude inventories post surprise rise, fuel stocks mixed - EIA

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, while distillate inventories gained and gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to May 26, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 96,000 barrels per day (bpd), while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.4 percentage point in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 200,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by nearly 1 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 900,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1 million bpd, the EIA said.

