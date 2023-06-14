US crude inventories post surprise large build, fuel stocks rise - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles posted a surprise large build last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories gained more than expected, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to June 9, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 510,000 barrels.

"U.S. crude inventories have jumped higher, hitting the brakes on today's rally, while builds to the products are somewhat inevitable given strong refinery runs," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

While refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 2.1 percentage points in the week, rates are still relatively elevated compared to recent months.

Meanwhile, refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 61,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Oil prices pared gains following the data and turned slightly negative after rising $1 per barrel earlier in the session. Brent crude futures LCOc1 traded at $74.26 and U.S. crude was at $69.34 at 10:55 a.m. EDT.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of 316,000 barrels.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week versus expectations for a rise of 1.2 million barrels, the EIA said.

"The across-the-board inventory increases are decidedly bearish for the oil markets," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. "It continues the trend we've seen in the refined products over the last month."

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI dropped by about 810,000 bpd, the data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter and Mark Porter)

