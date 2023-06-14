News & Insights

Oil

US crude inventories post surprise large build, fuel stocks rise - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

June 14, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles posted a surprise, large build last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories gained more than expected, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to June 9, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 510,000-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 61,000 barrels per day (bpd), while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 2.1 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 316,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrel rise, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI dropped by about 810,000 bpd, the data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Mark Potter)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

