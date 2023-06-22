US crude inventories post surprise draw, fuel stocks rise - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.8 million barrels in the last week to 463.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 98,000 barrels in the week to June 16, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 116,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 0.5 million barrels in the week to 221.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 114.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.7 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.49 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Mark Potter)

