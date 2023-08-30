News & Insights

US crude inventories fall more than expected - EIA

August 30, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Aug 25, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 173,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.2 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 217.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 117.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 586,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

