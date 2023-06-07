US crude inventories draw down unexpectedly, fuel stocks rise - EIA

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 451,000 barrels in the week to June 2, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.7 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 482,000 barrels per day (bpd), while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI increased by 2.7 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 880,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by nearly 5.1 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 1.3 million barrel rise, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.6 million bpd, the data showed.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

