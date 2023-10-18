US crude, fuel stockpiles fall on strong distillate demand

By Laura Sanicola

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories all fell by more than expected last week as refiners increased crude runs to meet strong domestic demand for distillate fuels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Stocks of diesel and heating oil have been hovering near record lows ahead of winter and drew down again last week amid strong demand.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13 to 113.8 million barrels, EIA data showed, versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Weekly product supplied of distillate fuels, a proxy for domestic demand, rose last week to 4.4 million barrels per day, the highest since March 2022, the EIA said.

U.S. exports of total petroleum products fell to 5.36 million bpd, their lowest since October 2022.

Domestic demand for distillates contributed to total petroleum product exports falling last week to their lowest level since October 2022, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.5 million barrels to 419.7 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 300,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the key storage and delivery hub for U.S. crude futures at Cushing, Oklahoma, USOICC=ECI fell by 758,000 last week to 21 million barrels, the lowest level since October 2014.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 2.62 million bpd to just 641,000 bpd, the EIA said.

Oil prices extended gains after the report. U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose $1.54, or 1.8%, to $87.68 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1600 GMT). Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.34, or 1.6%, at $90.95.

Despite seasonal refinery maintenance being underway, refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 193,000 bpd last week and utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage point to 86.1% of total capacity, the EIA said.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 223.3 million barrels, the EIA said, more than double expectations of a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

