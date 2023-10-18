US crude, fuel inventories fall in latest week - EIA

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 13 to 419.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 758,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 193,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 223.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 113.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 2.62 million barrels per day, EIA said.

