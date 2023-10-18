News & Insights

Oil

US crude, fuel inventories fall in latest week - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

October 18, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 13 to 419.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 758,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 193,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 223.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to 113.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 2.62 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags

OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

