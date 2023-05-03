News & Insights

US crude, distillate stockpiles fall, gasoline builds last week - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

May 03, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell while gasoline stockpiles rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week ending April 28 to 459.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 541,000 barrels in the week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 98,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.6 percentage point to 90.7% of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.7 million barrels to 222.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with forecasts for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.2 million barrels to 110.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 102,000 bpd.

