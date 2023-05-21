US criticizes Israeli order on West Bank settler outpost

By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Sunday rebuked Israel over an order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in a West Bank outpost that Washington has warned Jerusalem it should avoid legitimizing.

The reproach comes after months of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians that have tested ties between Washington and its main ally in the Middle East.

Earlier on Sunday, Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, part of a far-right government that came to power in December, visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as Temple Mount, and declared Israel was "in charge."

"This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity," he said, also reaffirming the U.S. position that the status quo should be maintained at Jerusalem's holy sites.

