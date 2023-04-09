US CPI, Fed Minutes, Bank Earnings, and IMF Forecast Dominate the Week Ahead

Highlights

US inflation data, Fed minutes, and bank earnings reports to be released this week

IMF’s updated global economic growth forecast also due at the Spring meeting

Bank of Canada to hold policy-setting meeting, Bank of Japan to welcome new Governor

Investors will be closely watching four significant events this week. Analysts will scrutinize the US inflation data for March and the Federal Reserve minutes from the March meeting to evaluate the potential for further policy tightening and assess the financial system’s health.

Major US banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America will report their Q1 earnings.

The International Monetary Fund will release its updated global economic growth forecast during the Spring meeting in Washington.

Finally, the Bank of Canada will hold its policy-setting meeting, and Kazuo Ueda will take over from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the Bank of Japan, with investors keenly listening to his inauguration speech for policy hints.

US Inflation and Fed Minutes in Focus for Investors

Investors will be paying close attention to the upcoming release of the March inflation figures for the US. Economists predict that core consumer price inflation will rise 0.4% on a month-over-month basis, resulting in an annual increase of 5.6%. The Federal Reserve minutes of the March meeting will also be analyzed for any indications of further policy tightening and officials’ views on the financial system’s health.

US Banks Brace for Earnings Season Amid Industry Turmoil

The beginning of the first quarter earnings season for US banks is a significant event for investors, who will closely monitor the banking sector’s health following the collapse of two mid-sized lenders last month. Major US banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America are all due to report their earnings in the coming weeks. S&P 500 financials are expected to be among the four sectors whose earnings will rise, posting 5.2% year-on-year growth.

Global Finance Leaders Meet in Washington for IMF Spring Meeting

Central bankers and finance ministers will meet in Washington for the Spring meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. During the event, the IMF will release its updated global economic growth forecast amid concerns about inflation and financial stability risks. The G20 group of finance ministers will also convene during the meeting.

Bank of Canada Maintains Rates, Bank of Japan Welcomes New Governor

During the week, the Bank of Canada will hold its policy-setting meeting and keep rates unchanged. This, despite the ongoing signs of strength in the economy. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan will witness a changing of the guard. Kazuo Ueda is taking over from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Investors will scrutinize Ueda’s inauguration speech for policy hints, as winding down monetary easing could be more challenging than implementing it.

Investors Brace for Key Events with Significant Market Impact

The upcoming events of the week are critical to investors and could have significant impacts on the financial markets. The release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve minutes will provide insights into the near-term path of interest rates. This could impact the US Dollar and the stock market. The first quarter earnings season for US banks could create volatility in the banking sector. The Bank of Canada’s policy-setting meeting could affect the Canadian Dollar. The IMF’s global growth forecasts could impact gold prices. The inauguration speech of Bank of Japan’s Governor Kazuo Ueda could impact the Japanese Yen.

