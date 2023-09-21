US court weighs insurance coverage for gender transition treatments

By Brendan Pierson

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday appeared torn on whether state health insurance plans must cover surgeries and other treatments as part of gender transition, in a pair of appeals by North Carolina and West Virginia.

The full Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not clearly indicate at oral arguments how it would rule in either case, as judges peppered both sides with questions. Of the 14 judges now on the court, eight were appointed by Democratic presidents, and six by Republicans.

Circuit Judge Harvey Wilkinson, who was appointed by Republican Ronald Reagan, was skeptical of the plaintiffs' claims throughout the arguments.

"Why can't a state decide that the money that could have been spent on coverage for transgender-related issues should instead be spent to provide greater coverage for cancer, stroke and heart attack victims?" he asked Tara Borelli, a lawyer with Lambda Legal representing plaintiffs in the cases.

Borelli was defending lower court wins that found North Carolina's state employee health insurance plan discriminated against transgender people by excluding coverage for surgeries and hormones for "sex changes or modifications," and that West Virginia's Medicaid program discriminated by excluding "transsexual surgeries." Wilkinson's question came during arguments over the North Carolina case.

Borelli responded that according to a state witness, the cost was negligible compared to the size of the employee insurance program. But Wilkinson went on repeatedly to express concern about courts telling states how to run insurance programs.

"It's gonna be my way or the highway for every doggone state," he said.

Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, who was appointed by Democrat Bill Clinton, was sympathetic to the plaintiffs, and said the court could not ignore what he called "the hate and the incredible backlash" surrounding the dispute. Lawmakers in at least 37 states have introduced legislation restricting healthcare for transgender people.

The arguments in both cases turned on similar legal issues: lawyers for the states argued that their insurance programs made exclusions based on diagnoses and treatments while a lawyer for plaintiffs challenging those exclusions said they targeted transgender people for discrimination.

"Defendants have yet to offer a persuasive explanation for how a ban on sex changes is somehow not based on sex," Borelli told the court.

The U.S. Supreme Court held in a landmark 2020 ruling that transgender people are protected by Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex. But whether denying coverage for certain medical procedures for transgender people amounts to discrimination remains unresolved; the 4th Circuit is the first federal appeals court to hear arguments on the issue.

John Knepper, a lawyer for North Carolina, argued that the state's exclusion was not discriminatory because "the word sex refers to the organs that are affected, not the individual patient's biological sex."

Michael Williams, a lawyer for West Virginia, said the state had adopted a "facially neutral" exclusion to control spending in its deficit-laden Medicaid program, based on its conclusion that "those surgical procedures are expensive, and insufficient medical evidence exists to support their efficacy."

The cases are Kadel v. Folwell, No. 22-1721, and Fain v. Crouch, No. 22-1927, in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For North Carolina's state treasurer: John Knepper, Law Office of John G. Knepper

For West Virginia: Michael Williams of the state attorney general's office, representing the state as amicus, and Caleb David, representing the named defendant Department of Health and Human Resources

For plaintiffs: Tara Borelli of Lambda Legal

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

