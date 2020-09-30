US court voids $448 million award against AbbVie, AndroGel partner

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed an order that had required AbbVie Inc ABBV.N and a partner to disgorge $448 million in profit, in antitrust litigation brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission related to the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said a lower court judge who ordered the disgorgement lacked authority to do so under applicable federal law. It also upheld an order finding AbbVie and its partner Besins Healthcare Inc liable for monopolization, and reinstated some FTC claims.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

